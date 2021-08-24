PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Shares Up 3.1%

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.00. 3,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 14,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09.

PhoneX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXHI)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc engages in the management of online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates Proprietary Trading Model, through which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet; and Platform Partnership Model, through which it enables suppliers to integrate directly into its online platform via licensing agreements.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PhoneX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhoneX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.