Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 37,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 419,709 shares.The stock last traded at $17.98 and had previously closed at $18.35.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 77.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,025,000 after acquiring an additional 592,927 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,920,000 after acquiring an additional 504,333 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 498,187 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 903,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 464,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,950,000 after purchasing an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

