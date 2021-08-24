PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Shares Down 0%

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.97 and last traded at $101.97. Approximately 1,099,738 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 977,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.98.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 241.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 929,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,766,000 after purchasing an additional 657,700 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 44.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 846,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,328,000 after purchasing an additional 259,952 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 815,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 82,586 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 3,216.6% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 802,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,816,000 after purchasing an additional 778,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 24.8% during the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 552,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,354,000 after purchasing an additional 109,983 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

