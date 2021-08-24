PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Shares Down 0.2%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $114.99 and last traded at $115.03. 44,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 39,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 112,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 71,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 69,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 63,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

