Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $5,364.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.48 or 0.00523684 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003767 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.28 or 0.01168349 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000081 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,435,033 coins and its circulating supply is 430,174,597 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.