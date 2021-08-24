Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s stock price rose 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 1,786,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,124,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pintec Technology during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Pintec Technology during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pintec Technology by 60.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

