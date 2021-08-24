PiplCoin Trading 76.1% Higher Over Last Week (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 76.1% against the US dollar. One PiplCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a market cap of $418,405.01 and approximately $45.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00055977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00049469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00793914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00097605 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.