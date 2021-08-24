Pirl (PIRL) Market Capitalization Achieves $121,982.19

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 191.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Pirl has traded 56.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $121,982.19 and approximately $59.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,997.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.62 or 0.06630754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $638.67 or 0.01330623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.00363603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00131429 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.58 or 0.00647068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.00338662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.84 or 0.00324679 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

