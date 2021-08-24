PIVX (PIVX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.66 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $55.66 million and approximately $416,154.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001726 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PIVX has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013557 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011255 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 66,884,048 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

