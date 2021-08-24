Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $203,709.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $203,709.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pizza has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

