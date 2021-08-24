Platinum Equity Llc Sells 8,000,000 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $116,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VRRM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. 425,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,559. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 90,327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 32,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

