PlayFuel Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.00 or 0.00791073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00099545 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

