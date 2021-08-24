Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report sales of $33.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.89 million and the highest is $34.35 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $27.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $133.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.71 million to $136.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $147.25 million, with estimates ranging from $136.62 million to $157.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.90 million, a P/E ratio of -20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

