Polkadex 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.92 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Polkadex has traded 55.2% higher against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $20.79 or 0.00043136 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $65.98 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00125291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00156165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.48 or 0.99873717 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.13 or 0.00996023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.53 or 0.06689292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

