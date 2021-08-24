Polkalokr One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 Million (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkalokr has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00051918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00122540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00153799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.57 or 1.00097827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.64 or 0.00970995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.22 or 0.06529533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,099 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

