Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $17.33 million and approximately $945,957.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polkamarkets Profile

POLK is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

