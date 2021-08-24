Polkamarkets Price Tops $0.46 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $19.48 million and $1.07 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.75 or 0.00809447 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,052,812 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

