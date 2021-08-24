Polyient Games Governance Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $172,872.00 (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $117.82 or 0.00244445 BTC on major exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $172,872.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00055078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.91 or 0.00794443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00100219 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

