Polymath Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Polymath coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $200.91 million and $19.08 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00364316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 621,061,481 coins. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.