Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 13,875 shares.The stock last traded at $9.62 and had previously closed at $9.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70.

Get Pontem alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pontem during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pontem during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pontem during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Pontem during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pontem during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.