Portion (PRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $933,925.00

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Portion has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Portion has a market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $933,925.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.68 or 0.00796389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00099160 BTC.

Portion Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,089,528 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

