Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Holdings Increased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55,355 shares during the quarter. Power Integrations comprises 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Power Integrations worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $803,420. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

POWI stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,021. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.92. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $103.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.47.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

