PowerPool Price Reaches $1.43 on Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, PowerPool has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00002954 BTC on major exchanges. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $48.31 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.75 or 0.00793367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00098988 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,894,723 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

