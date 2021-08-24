Prabir Adarkar Sells 62,016 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $11,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $858,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Prabir Adarkar sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.85, for a total value of $6,994,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Prabir Adarkar sold 488,689 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $69,584,426.71.

NYSE:DASH traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.45. 2,099,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,458. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.84.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

