Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 2.6%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) was down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 280,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRAX shares. William Blair started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $831.21 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $47,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 58,854 shares of company stock valued at $927,431 in the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.