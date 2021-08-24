Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Down 3%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,383,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Precigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $494,386.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,917,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,191,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,017,986 shares of company stock worth $13,647,614 in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Precigen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 91,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Precigen by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 338,055 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Precigen by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,124 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Precigen by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,208,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 258,280 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

