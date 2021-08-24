Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.99 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $405.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.19. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $44.52.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -8.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Wilsey Asset Management lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management now owns 779,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 363,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,569 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company now owns 2,356,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management now owns 565,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

