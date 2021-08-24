PRIA (PRIA) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00006662 BTC on exchanges. PRIA has a market capitalization of $223,154.87 and approximately $1,850.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PRIA has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00787015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00097293 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.