Primecoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.68 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,466,813 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.