Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Primoris Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Primoris Services worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

