Progress Acquisition (NASDAQ:PGRW) Trading Down 0.4%

Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) shares traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.68. 3,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 30,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRW. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $584,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,925,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,389,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

