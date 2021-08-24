Project Inverse Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $577,550.22 and approximately $334,229.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00125013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00155760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,723.16 or 0.99690907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.00988153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.40 or 0.06685454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.