Prosper (PROS) Reaches One Day Volume of $928,743.00

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $5.84 million and $928,743.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00048195 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002973 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012585 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.