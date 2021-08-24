Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) Trading Down 0.2%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.63. 51,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 58,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAQC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,627,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

