ProximaX (XPX) Price Tops $0.0014

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a market cap of $8.31 million and $140,783.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ProximaX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00127200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00159215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,666.48 or 1.00030115 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.17 or 0.00995179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.11 or 0.06739961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProximaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProximaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.