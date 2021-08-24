Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Sells $690,202.89 in Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $105.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,107. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

