PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from PSC Insurance Group’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get PSC Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, insider Melvyn Sims 600,000 shares of PSC Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. Also, insider Joanne (Jo) Dawson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.38 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of A$33,790.00 ($24,135.71).

PSC Insurance Group Limited provides insurance services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company operates through four segments: Distribution, Agency, United Kingdom, and Group. The company is involved in insurance broking, reinsurance, and underwriting agency operations. It also engages in life insurance broking, online travel and medical indemnity, and wholesale and retail insurance broking activities.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for PSC Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSC Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.