PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Stock Price Down 8.9%

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) shares dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 34,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADOOY)

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

