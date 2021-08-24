PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Stock Price Down 4%

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY)’s share price traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.52. 1,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIFFY)

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells consumers products in Indonesia and internationally. It offers noodles, sauces, and instant seasonings under the Indomie, Supermi, Sarimi, Pop Mie, Sakura, and Mi Telur Cap 3 Ayam brands. The company also provides sweetened condensed milk; UHT, sterilized bottled, and pasteurized liquid milk; powdered milk; ice cream; and butter under the Indomilk, Cap Enaak, Tiga Sapi, Kremer, Orchid Butter, Indoeskrim, Good To Go, and Milkuat brands.

