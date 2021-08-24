PTON Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One PTON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PTON has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. PTON has a market capitalization of $482,608.88 and approximately $162.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.22 or 0.00791067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00099738 BTC.

About PTON

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official website is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

