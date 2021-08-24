Public Index Network Price Tops $0.0745 on Top Exchanges (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $11.35 million and $332,166.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00123974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00156186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,180.93 or 0.99990418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.60 or 0.01003616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.71 or 0.06642461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

