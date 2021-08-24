Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Down 3.8%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15. 495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 76,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 67,501 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

