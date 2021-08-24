Pundi X (NPXS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $858.99 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00054877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.74 or 0.00792449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00048690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00098333 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

