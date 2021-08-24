Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $519.90 million and $98.12 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $2.01 or 0.00004078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

