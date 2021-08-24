Pundi X[new] Trading Up 12.6% This Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $486.37 million and approximately $92.31 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00003905 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00123974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00156186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,180.93 or 0.99990418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.60 or 0.01003616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.71 or 0.06642461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

