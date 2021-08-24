PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 3.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 15,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,040,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

PCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $530,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $83,804,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,015,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,545,000. 25.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

