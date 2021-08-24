PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.48% from the company’s previous close.

PRTC has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 336.50 ($4.40). The company had a trading volume of 134,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,864. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 336.56. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of GBX 232.01 ($3.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The company has a market capitalization of £964.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

In other PureTech Health news, insider Bharatt Chowrira acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £83,500 ($109,093.28).

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.