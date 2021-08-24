PureTech Health’s (PRTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of PRTC traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 336.50 ($4.40). 134,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 336.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.25. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of GBX 232.01 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The company has a market cap of £964.20 million and a PE ratio of 224.33.

In other news, insider Bharatt Chowrira bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £83,500 ($109,093.28).

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

