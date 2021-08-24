Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Trading Down 22.2%

Purplebricks Group plc (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) shares dropped 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.