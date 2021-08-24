PutinCoin (PUT) Price Up 16.8% Over Last Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $572,941.80 and approximately $144.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,157.57 or 0.99888391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00070305 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010498 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009737 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000189 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

